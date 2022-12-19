Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

South Simcoe police looking for suspect in hit-and-run investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 1:57 pm
File photo of a South Simcoe Police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of a South Simcoe Police vehicle. Twitter / South Simcoe Police

The South Simcoe Police Service is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run.

Police say the incident happened in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury Friday.

Around 3:45 p.m., police say a red Dodge Ram pickup truck hit a parked vehicle in a parking lot on Holland Street and left the scene.

Read more: Huntsville OPP find drugs and loaded gun after car drives off road

There were no reported injuries.

Police have released some images in an attempt to identify the driver.

Suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run investigation in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. View image in full screen
Suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run investigation in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. Supplied by South Simcoe Police
South Simcoe Police picture of suspect in hit-and-run investigation in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.
South Simcoe Police picture of suspect in hit-and-run investigation in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. Supplied by South Simcoe Police

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, the vehicle or this incident is asked to contact Const. Benson at (905) 775-3311, extension #1410, davis.benson@southsimcoepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
PoliceCrashHit and RunSouth Simcoe PoliceinnisfilBradford West GwillimburyHolland StreetBradford hit and run
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers