South Simcoe police looking for suspect in hit-and-run investigation

The South Simcoe Police Service is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run.

Police say the incident happened in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury Friday.

Around 3:45 p.m., police say a red Dodge Ram pickup truck hit a parked vehicle in a parking lot on Holland Street and left the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

Police have released some images in an attempt to identify the driver.

View image in full screen Suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run investigation in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. Supplied by South Simcoe Police

South Simcoe Police picture of suspect in hit-and-run investigation in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. Supplied by South Simcoe Police

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, the vehicle or this incident is asked to contact Const. Benson at (905) 775-3311, extension #1410, davis.benson@southsimcoepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers.