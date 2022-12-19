Menu

Snowfall warning issued for B.C. South Coast as temperatures remain bitterly cold

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 1:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Poor driving conditions on Highway 1 during BC snowstorm'
Poor driving conditions on Highway 1 during BC snowstorm
One of the worst routes during Sunday's snowstorm was the Trans-Canada Highway. Clearing it is the responsibility of the provincial government's maintenance contractors, which have already been criticized for their response to the last snowfall in late November. Kristen Robinson has more on what happened this time.

A snowfall warning has once again been issued for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and parts of Vancouver Island Monday.

Environment Canada issued the warning for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, Malahat Highway – Goldstream to Mill Bay, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove, Southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island – Duncan to Nanaimo, East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, West Vancouver Island, and inland Vancouver Island.

Starting Monday night, Environment Canada says between 10 and 15 centimetres is expected for most regions but up to 20 centimetres could fall in Victoria, on the Malahat Highway, the Southern Gulf Islands, Lake Cowichan, Port Renfrew, and East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Fanny Bay.

Snow will taper off late Tuesday morning on Vancouver Island and Tuesday afternoon on the mainland side, Environment Canada said.

Read more: Lower Mainland snow leads to 8-car crash involving first responders

This snow comes after heavy snow fell across the region on Sunday, followed by plunging temperatures.

8 a.m. temperatures in B.C. Monday, Dec. 19. View image in full screen
8 a.m. temperatures in B.C. Monday, Dec. 19. Global SkyTracker

 

What temperatures feel like in B.C. at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. View image in full screen
What temperatures feel like in B.C. at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. Global SkyTracker

Bitterly cold Arctic air resides over British Columbia and will hold for several days, Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

In the Interior, temperatures under a clear sky have fallen to nearly -40 C in the Cariboo-Central Interior, with some even lower, such as the Puntzi Mountain weather station in the Chilcotin, which fell to -47 C. That converts to 53 below Fahrenheit, Madryga added.

Computer model of snowfall amounts in B.C. through Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Computer model of snowfall amounts in B.C. through Tuesday morning. Global SkyTracker
Forecast of snowfall amounts in B.C. through Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Forecast of snowfall amounts in B.C. through Tuesday afternoon. Global SkyTracker
Click to play video: 'Snowfall in Surrey leads to crash involving first responders'
Snowfall in Surrey leads to crash involving first responders

An incoming Pacific front will bring the snow to the region and Madryga said the snow will ease Tuesday morning as the system moves to the east.

“Even colder air will follow on Wednesday and Thursday morning in the Lower Mainland before the next weather system spreads in more snowfall on Friday,” Madryga added.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

