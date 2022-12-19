Snowfall warning issued for B.C. South Coast as temperatures remain bitterly cold

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning has once again been issued for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and parts of Vancouver Island Monday.

Environment Canada issued the warning for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, Malahat Highway – Goldstream to Mill Bay, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove, Southern Gulf Islands, East Vancouver Island – Duncan to Nanaimo, East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, West Vancouver Island, and inland Vancouver Island.

Starting Monday night, Environment Canada says between 10 and 15 centimetres is expected for most regions but up to 20 centimetres could fall in Victoria, on the Malahat Highway, the Southern Gulf Islands, Lake Cowichan, Port Renfrew, and East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Fanny Bay.

Snow will taper off late Tuesday morning on Vancouver Island and Tuesday afternoon on the mainland side, Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

This snow comes after heavy snow fell across the region on Sunday, followed by plunging temperatures.

View image in full screen 8 a.m. temperatures in B.C. Monday, Dec. 19. Global SkyTracker

View image in full screen What temperatures feel like in B.C. at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. Global SkyTracker

Bitterly cold Arctic air resides over British Columbia and will hold for several days, Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Interior, temperatures under a clear sky have fallen to nearly -40 C in the Cariboo-Central Interior, with some even lower, such as the Puntzi Mountain weather station in the Chilcotin, which fell to -47 C. That converts to 53 below Fahrenheit, Madryga added.

View image in full screen Computer model of snowfall amounts in B.C. through Tuesday morning. Global SkyTracker

View image in full screen Forecast of snowfall amounts in B.C. through Tuesday afternoon. Global SkyTracker

2:10 Snowfall in Surrey leads to crash involving first responders

An incoming Pacific front will bring the snow to the region and Madryga said the snow will ease Tuesday morning as the system moves to the east.

Story continues below advertisement

“Even colder air will follow on Wednesday and Thursday morning in the Lower Mainland before the next weather system spreads in more snowfall on Friday,” Madryga added.