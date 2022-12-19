S&P/TSX composite down 100 points, U.S. stock markets also trade lower

Canada’s main stock index was down 100 points in late-morning trading as losses in the technology and base metal sectors helped lead a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also pulled back.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 100.17 points at 19,343.11.
Read more: S&P/TSX composite slides again as hopes for ‘Santa Claus rally’ fade
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.64 points at 32,907.82. The S&P 500 index was down 17.71 points at 3,834.65, while the Nasdaq composite was down 121.29 points at 10,584.12.
-
Hawaii flight rocked by severe turbulence leaving 11 seriously injured
-
Vatican dismisses ‘blasphemous’ Trump supporting, anti-abortion leader from priesthood
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.15 cents US compared with 73.06 cents US on Friday.
The February crude contract was unchanged at US$74.46 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 63 cents at US$5.97 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$6.50 at US$1,793.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.77 a pound.
Comments