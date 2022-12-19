Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down 100 points, U.S. stock markets also trade lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2022 11:54 am
A sign board displays the TSX outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. EEB

Canada’s main stock index was down 100 points in late-morning trading as losses in the technology and base metal sectors helped lead a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 100.17 points at 19,343.11.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite slides again as hopes for ‘Santa Claus rally’ fade

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.64 points at 32,907.82. The S&P 500 index was down 17.71 points at 3,834.65, while the Nasdaq composite was down 121.29 points at 10,584.12.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.15 cents US compared with 73.06 cents US on Friday.

The February crude contract was unchanged at US$74.46 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 63 cents at US$5.97 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$6.50 at US$1,793.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.77 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

