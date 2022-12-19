‘Targeted’ shooting in Kitchener leaves man with life-threatening injuries: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries after a “targeted” shooting in Kitchener on Sunday night.
They say officers were dispatched to a home near Wellington Street North and St Leger Street after a shooting had been reported shortly after 9 p.m.
Officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries in what police believe to be a targeted incident.
Police say detectives will be in the area to conduct interviews and are asking the general public to avoid the area if possible.
Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
