Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Targeted’ shooting in Kitchener leaves man with life-threatening injuries: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 11:43 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. File / Getty

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries after a “targeted” shooting in Kitchener on Sunday night.

They say officers were dispatched to a home near Wellington Street North and St Leger Street after a shooting had been reported shortly after 9 p.m.

Read more: Kitchener man struck by minivan succumbs to injuries: police

Officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries in what police believe to be a targeted incident.

Police say detectives will be in the area to conduct interviews and are asking the general public to avoid the area if possible.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: 2 people injured after attack at Kitchener apartment building involving ‘hammer-like object’: police

Story continues below advertisement

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener shootingWaterloo shootingSt. Leger Street KitchenerWellington Street Kitchener
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers