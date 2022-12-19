City of Peterborough survey, open house seeks input on temporary downtown public spaces

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough is asking for the public’s input as part of its review of the temporary downtown public space changes that were implemented since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the spring of 2020, temporary downtown public space changes have included reducing the number of vehicle lanes, reducing speed limits, creating a temporary one-way street on a section of Hunter Street West and removing some on-street parking to allow restaurants to expand sidewalk patio space. This year the changes were in effect from June to October.

“The program contributed positively to the vibrancy of our downtown through the addition of on-street planters as well as the Renaissance on Hunter which was comprised of two public art projects that enhanced the streetscape,” the city stated.

Some of the changes were made in consultation with Peterborough Public Health and the Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area

As part of its review of the changes, the city is asking for public feedback. A new online survey was launched on Monday at connectptbo.ca/downtown and be available until 9 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2023. If you cannot access the survey, call the city at 705-742-7777 ext. 0 or send an email to cityptbo@peterborough.ca.

The city will also be meeting with key stakeholders for feedback.

There will also be a public open house on Wed. Jan. 11, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the city hall lobby at 500 George St. N. City staff will be available to answer any questions

“Input from the consultation will be considered in the development of a report to city council that will review the temporary downtown public space changes implemented last year and make recommendations for a temporary outdoor patio program that could be implemented in 2023 or on an annual basis,” the city stated.

A map of the changes made last year is available at connectptbo.ca/downtown.

“The city would like to continue to support local businesses and allow temporary patios for restaurants and businesses in 2023 or on an annual basis from late spring through to early fall,” the city stated. “Positive feedback has been received on this program from business owners and patrons alike and the city looks forward to hearing more about what worked and where improvements can be made.”