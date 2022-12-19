Toronto police say person found dead in RV fire

Toronto Police say they are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle that had caught fire on Sunday evening.
Police said they were called to Victoria Park Avenue and Valdane Drive at around 6 p.m. for reports of a fire.
Toronto Fire officials said crews found an RV-type vehicle that was on fire.
After the fire was put out, a person was found dead inside the vehicle.
“Unfortunately during our search and rescue, an individual was found deceased inside the RV,” said Toronto Fire deputy chief Larry Cocco.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, including determining the cause of death.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Anyone with information can contact investigators.
