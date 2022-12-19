Menu

Canada

‘Ongoing matter’ in Southwold, Ont. leaves heavy police presence and road closure

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 9:58 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

Elgin County OPP are alerting the public of an “ongoing matter” in the Township of Southwold and residents can expect increased police presence in the area on Monday.

According to officials, officers responded to an incident Sunday night and police still remain at an address on Fingal Line.

The road is closed between Union Road and Oneida Road.

Police have not detailed the cause of the incident but have asked residents to avoid the area.

“There is no threat to public safety beyond the immediate area,” officials wrote in a statement.

Police will provide more details as they become available.

