‘Ongoing matter’ in Southwold, Ont. leaves heavy police presence and road closure

Elgin County OPP are alerting the public of an “ongoing matter” in the Township of Southwold and residents can expect increased police presence in the area on Monday.
According to officials, officers responded to an incident Sunday night and police still remain at an address on Fingal Line.
Read more: London, Ont. police investigating after person falls from building, dies
Read More
The road is closed between Union Road and Oneida Road.
Trending Now
-
Elon Musk launches poll asking if he should step down from Twitter
-
Ottawa leading social media effort to demoralize Russian soldiers, Moscow says
Trending Now
Police have not detailed the cause of the incident but have asked residents to avoid the area.
“There is no threat to public safety beyond the immediate area,” officials wrote in a statement.
Police will provide more details as they become available.
Comments