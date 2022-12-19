‘Ongoing matter’ in Southwold, Ont. leaves heavy police presence and road closure

See more sharing options

Elgin County OPP are alerting the public of an “ongoing matter” in the Township of Southwold and residents can expect increased police presence in the area on Monday.

According to officials, officers responded to an incident Sunday night and police still remain at an address on Fingal Line.

The road is closed between Union Road and Oneida Road.

Police have not detailed the cause of the incident but have asked residents to avoid the area.

“There is no threat to public safety beyond the immediate area,” officials wrote in a statement.

Police will provide more details as they become available.