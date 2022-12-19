Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Dec. 19

Send this page to someone via email

Auxiliary land purchases for a proposed downtown arena, Saskatchewan Soccer CEO calls World Cup final “incredible,” and Chef Dale Mackay chats up some holiday side dishes.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Dec. 19, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

City of Saskatoon looks to buy more land for proposed downtown arena

Saskatoon city administration is looking for approval from city council to purchase three parcels of land.

A report to city council says the three auxiliary site land acquisitions are needed to support a proposed downtown arena and entertainment centre.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark speaks to the cost of the purchases, where the money is coming from and why the purchase needs to be made now.

Story continues below advertisement

5:41 City looks to purchase more land for proposed downtown Saskatoon arena

Saskatchewan Soccer CEO calls World Cup final ‘incredible’

Celebrations continue in Argentina as the World Cup final wrapped up with a bang Sunday.

There was everything from extra time, goals within minutes to tie it up, and a shootout to decide the winner.

Rahim Mohamed, the CEO of Saskatchewan Soccer, talks about the thrilling final and the excitement now leading up to the 2026 World Cup with Canada as one of the hosts.

4:26 Saskatchewan Soccer CEO calls World Cup final ‘incredible’

Side dishes to compliment a holiday meal

Chef Dale Mackay says side dishes can be the best part of a festive holiday meal.

Story continues below advertisement

He shows Chantal Wagner how to make two side dishes — one with carrots and the other with brussels sprouts.

4:11 Side dishes to compliment a holiday meal

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Dec. 19

Colder days ahead — Chantal Wagner with your Monday, Dec. 19, morning SkyTracker forecast.