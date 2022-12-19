Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Dec. 19

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 10:11 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Dec. 19'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Dec. 19
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Dec. 19.

Auxiliary land purchases for a proposed downtown arena, Saskatchewan Soccer CEO calls World Cup final “incredible,” and Chef Dale Mackay chats up some holiday side dishes.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Dec. 19, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

City of Saskatoon looks to buy more land for proposed downtown arena

Saskatoon city administration is looking for approval from city council to purchase three parcels of land.

A report to city council says the three auxiliary site land acquisitions are needed to support a proposed downtown arena and entertainment centre.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark speaks to the cost of the purchases, where the money is coming from and why the purchase needs to be made now.

Click to play video: 'City looks to purchase more land for proposed downtown Saskatoon arena'
City looks to purchase more land for proposed downtown Saskatoon arena

Saskatchewan Soccer CEO calls World Cup final ‘incredible’

Celebrations continue in Argentina as the World Cup final wrapped up with a bang Sunday.

There was everything from extra time, goals within minutes to tie it up, and a shootout to decide the winner.

Rahim Mohamed, the CEO of Saskatchewan Soccer, talks about the thrilling final and the excitement now leading up to the 2026 World Cup with Canada as one of the hosts.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Soccer CEO calls World Cup final ‘incredible’'
Saskatchewan Soccer CEO calls World Cup final ‘incredible’

Side dishes to compliment a holiday meal

Chef Dale Mackay says side dishes can be the best part of a festive holiday meal.

He shows Chantal Wagner how to make two side dishes — one with carrots and the other with brussels sprouts.

Click to play video: 'Side dishes to compliment a holiday meal'
Side dishes to compliment a holiday meal

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Dec. 19

Colder days ahead — Chantal Wagner with your Monday, Dec. 19, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Dec. 19'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Dec. 19
SoccerCity of SaskatoonRecipesWorld CupCharlie ClarkDowntown ArenaGlobal News Morning SaskatoonDale MacKaySaskatchewan soccerSide Dishes
