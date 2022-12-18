Menu

World

Peru president to replace prime minister as part of Cabinet reshuffle

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 18, 2022 9:47 pm
Click to play video: '‘We need help’: Dozens of tourists stranded in remote mountain town in Cusco amid Peru protests'
‘We need help’: Dozens of tourists stranded in remote mountain town in Cusco amid Peru protests
Dozens of tourists called for international assistance after saying they had become stranded in a remote mountain town in Cusco, Peru for over 24 hours as locals refuse passage to Bolivia amid widespread protests across the country. "We've been taken hostage in Peru, we need help," a French woman said in the video taken on Dec. 13.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who has said she is leading a transitional government following the ouster of her predecessor, said on Sunday she will replace the prime minister as part of a reshuffling of her Cabinet.

Boluarte was vice president until earlier this month when her predecessor, former President Pedro Castillo, tried to illegally dissolve Congress, was removed from office and then detained.

Read more: Two British Columbians stranded in Cusco, Peru due to civil unrest

Since assuming the new role, Boluarte’s administration has been rocked by political turbulence and widespread protests, which have left 20 dead, with six more killed after incidents related to road blockades, authorities said.

The Cabinet changes will take place on Monday and Tuesday, Boluarte told America Television’s news program “Cuarto Poder.” The shakeup follows the resignation of her education and culture ministers, who both resigned due to the deaths during the protests.

Boluarte said in a news conference on Saturday that the move was driven by a need “to be able to install knowledgeable ministers in each sector.”

Click to play video: '2 dead in Peru protests as president Boluarte calls for elections in 2024'
2 dead in Peru protests as president Boluarte calls for elections in 2024

She did not hint at a possible replacement for Pedro Angulo, who has been prime minister for just a week.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Paul Simao)

© 2022 Reuters

