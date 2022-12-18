Menu

Canada

Four cows have been captured in a small Quebec town after months on the loose

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2022 6:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Cattle chaos: Quebec farmers unable to herd runaway cows'
Cattle chaos: Quebec farmers unable to herd runaway cows
Quebec farmers have been unable to herd more than 30 runaway cows since they first escaped a Saint-Barnabé farm in July. Mike Armstrong explains how the cattle have caused headaches for communities near Montreal, and some of the extreme measures taken to try to resolve the situation – Nov 30, 2022

After several months on the run, four cows from a herd of runaway cattle were captured on Saturday night in St-Severe, Que.

The regional chapter of the Union des producteurs agricoles says the cows were transported back to their original farm on Sunday morning.

Specialists examined the cows after their capture and confirmed the animals were in good shape.

READ MORE: Quebec town tries cowboy tactics after crop-trampling cattle evade capture for months

The union says weather conditions over the last few days prevented the entire herd from being captured, so another operation will take place soon to catch seven or eight animals that remain at large.

In July, a herd of about 20 cows jumped out of their field and had been on the lam ever since. All previous attempts at capturing them failed, including a valiant effort by a group of cowboys from nearby St-Tite _ a town known for its annual western festival.

Story continues below advertisement

The union says that over the last few days, various feeding points were set up in strategic locations along with fences and other devices that allowed the cows to finally be captured.

 

QuebecCattleTownSt-SevereQuebec cattle on the loose
