Fun winter activities people can enjoy in the Queen City

With the cold temperatures here to stay, the city of Regina is reminding residents of the various outdoor activities to enjoy.

New additions to outdoor fun in Regina include five community fire pits and 19 newly designated toboggan hills.

The City’s cross-country ski trail at the Tor Hill golf course is also open once again this year.

City crews are working to flood more than 50 outdoor rinks by December 19, when most boarded rinks will be ready for use.

Community fire pits are also available for residents to warm up and play outside for more winter memories. Fire pits are available noon to 11 p.m. daily, and residents are asked to bring their own seasoned firewood.

Residents can also chase their Olympic dreams at Regina’s Speed Skating Oval or try a classic Canadian game of Crokicurl at select outdoor rinks starting in January.

For more information about outdoor winter fun in the city, visit Regina.ca/winterfun.