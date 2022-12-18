3 people in connection to 40 different apartment building thefts in Winnipeg

Three people have been arrested in connection with 40 different apartment building thefts in Winnipeg from Nov. 4 to Dec. 14, according to police.
Police say the property damage was extensive with doors and storage lockers being pried open.
There was approximately $250,000 in damage and $100,000 worth of stolen items.
Six vehicles were stolen during the crime spree, and in one case a shotgun was stolen from an SUV, police say.
Consequently, a 26-year-old man, a 44-year-old man, and a 22-year-old woman all from Winnipeg have been arrested and are facing many charges.
