Crime

3 people in connection to 40 different apartment building thefts in Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 2:53 pm
Three people have been arrested in connection to 40 different apartment building thefts in Winnipeg from November 4 to December 14, according to police.
Three people have been arrested in connection to 40 different apartment building thefts in Winnipeg from November 4 to December 14, according to police. . Getty Images

Three people have been arrested in connection with 40 different apartment building thefts in Winnipeg from Nov. 4 to Dec. 14, according to police.

Police say the property damage was extensive with doors and storage lockers being pried open.

There was approximately $250,000 in damage and $100,000 worth of stolen items.

Read more: Winnipeg man arrested after 4-month break-and-enter spree worth $66K

Six vehicles were stolen during the crime spree, and in one case a shotgun was stolen from an SUV, police say.

Consequently, a 26-year-old man, a 44-year-old man, and a 22-year-old woman all from Winnipeg have been arrested and are facing many charges.

Winnipeg convenience store struck by front-end loader during break-and-enter : police

 

