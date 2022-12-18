Menu

Canada

Ottawa leading social media effort to demoralize Russian soldiers, Moscow says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2022 1:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia’s latest deadly missile strikes leave multiple Ukrainian cities without power, heat'
Russia’s latest deadly missile strikes leave multiple Ukrainian cities without power, heat
WATCH: Russia's latest deadly missile strikes leave multiple Ukrainian cities without power, heat

Russia’s ambassador to Canada says Ottawa is at the vanguard of a social media effort he argues is meant to demoralize Russian soldiers.

In an interview with Russian state media, Oleg Stepanov chided Canada’s foreign affairs department for frequently posting unflattering information about the war in Ukraine, particularly recent tweets about Russian men fleeing a military draft.

The ambassador said Russians have no choice but to defend their country, saying “history separates the wheat from the chaff.”

Click to play video: 'China, Russia national security concerns inform new minerals strategy: minister'
China, Russia national security concerns inform new minerals strategy: minister

Relations between Ottawa and Moscow have been strained since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, and the governments of Georgia and Kazakhstan have reported an uptick in people moving from neighbouring Russia.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Russia summoned Canada’s ambassador, in protest of Ottawa doing the same to Stepanov five times this year.

Both countries say they want to maintain formal, diplomatic relations even if Ottawa has withdrawn from working with Moscow on numerous files.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2022.

