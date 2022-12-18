London, Ont. police investigating after person falls from building, dies

London, Ont., police are investigating after a person reportedly fell from an apartment building in downtown on Saturday.
Officials say they were called around 8:20 a.m.
When officers arrived, the person was pronounced dead.
Read more: SIU drops investigation into officers’ involvement with man in distress
Officials closed off the intersection of Dufferin Avenue and Talbot Street for investigations, but it has since reopened.
Police say the investigation is ongoing but it appears that no foul play was involved.
Police have not confirmed the identity of the deceased.
