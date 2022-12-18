Menu

Investigations

London, Ont. police investigating after person falls from building, dies

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 18, 2022 11:48 am
photo of police car View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang / Global News

London, Ont., police are investigating after a person reportedly fell from an apartment building in downtown on Saturday.

Officials say they were called around 8:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, the person was pronounced dead.

Read more: SIU drops investigation into officers’ involvement with man in distress

Officials closed off the intersection of Dufferin Avenue and Talbot Street for investigations, but it has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but it appears that no foul play was involved.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the deceased.

PoliceLondonInvestigationLondon PoliceDowntown LondonDeath InvestigationLondon death apartment
