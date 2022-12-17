Menu

Fire

Man dead after vehicle he was repairing caught fire in Oliver, B.C.

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted December 17, 2022 8:33 pm
Click to play video: 'One person dead after garage fire in Oliver'
One person dead after garage fire in Oliver
One person has died following a garage fire in Oliver. As Victoria Femia reports, it happened while the homeowner was inside working on his car.

One person has died following a garage fire on a property in Oliver on Thursday morning.

“It was a large garage workshop separate from any other structures, approximately 100 feet by 40 feet, and a number of vehicles were inside,” said Oliver Fire Chief Bob Graham.

Fire crews discovered the man inside when they arrived, he was suffering from serious burns and was taken to hospital where he later died.

Read more: Flood then fire: Princeton, B.C. home destroyed for 2nd time in a year

The Oliver Fire Department says the man was working on a vehicle in the garage during the time of the blaze.

“I understand from statements from his family he was working on the car, it backfired, caught on fire and subsequently caught him on fire,” said Graham.

Fire crews remained at the scene until about 4 p.m. that afternoon working to put the fire out and tending to any hot spots.

Click to play video: 'North Okanagan family loses home to fire'
North Okanagan family loses home to fire

“Because of the style building, it was a metal roof, wood frame building, the roof collapsed in on the building. We did a defensive attack, so we were just protecting the exposures,” said Graham.

The fire did spread to nearby trees, but crews were able to contain it to just the garage, which is now a total loss.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

