SIU drops investigation into officers’ involvement with man in distress

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario’s police watchdog has discontinued its investigation involving London, Ont., police officers and a 33-year-old man in distress.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says on Aug. 17, 2022, a woman called police feeling concerned for her husband’s wellbeing.

Officers found the man on the Highbury Avenue North bridge.

Police negotiated with the man for about 90 minutes before he jumped from the bridge with a noose around his neck, the SIU says.

Officers reportedly cut the man down and paramedics took him to the hospital.

Director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, says the man did not suffer a serious injury within the mandate of the SIU.

Story continues below advertisement

The case has been discontinued.