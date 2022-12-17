Menu

Canada

SIU drops investigation into officers’ involvement with man in distress

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 17, 2022 2:55 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog has discontinued its investigation involving London, Ont., police officers and a 33-year-old man in distress.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says on Aug. 17, 2022, a woman called police feeling concerned for her husband’s wellbeing.

Officers found the man on the Highbury Avenue North bridge.

Read more: Woodstock, Ont. police introduces new position to help address mental health crisis

Police negotiated with the man for about 90 minutes before he jumped from the bridge with a noose around his neck, the SIU says.

Officers reportedly cut the man down and paramedics took him to the hospital.

Director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, says the man did not suffer a serious injury within the mandate of the SIU.

The case has been discontinued.

