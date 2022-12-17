Lambeth Public School students in London, Ont. win national space competition

A team of students from a London, Ont., elementary school has won the Lunar Rover Research Challenge.
Team Selene at Lambeth Public School was one of four winners of the national space competition.
More than 3,500 youth from across Canada participated in the competition, which was offered by Let’s Talk Science, Canadensys Aerospace Corporation and Avalon Space.
Read more: Canada encouraged to adopt its own ‘moonshot’ science research program
Winners of the competition have the opportunity to virtually control a Canadensys lunar rover in a moon-like environment, allowing them to interact with technology that’ll be part of Canada’s upcoming space mission.
-
Thousands of tourists stranded near Machu Picchu amid unrest in Peru
-
Kody Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ down to 1 wife — Meri Brown confirms marriage is over
Canadensys designed the rovers controlled by the winning teams. It recently received a contract from the Canadian Space Agency to build Canada’s first lunar rover to be sent to the moon as early as 2026.
The three other winning teams are from Penetanguishene and Niagara Falls in Ontario and Lacombe in Alberta.
Comments