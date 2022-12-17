Menu

Education

Lambeth Public School students in London, Ont. win national space competition

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 17, 2022 2:21 pm
A photo of the Canadensys Lunar Rover. View image in full screen
A photo of the Canadensys Lunar Rover. Let's Talk Science

A team of students from a London, Ont., elementary school has won the Lunar Rover Research Challenge.

Team Selene at Lambeth Public School was one of four winners of the national space competition.

More than 3,500 youth from across Canada participated in the competition, which was offered by Let’s Talk Science, Canadensys Aerospace Corporation and Avalon Space.

Read more: Canada encouraged to adopt its own ‘moonshot’ science research program

Winners of the competition have the opportunity to virtually control a Canadensys lunar rover in a moon-like environment, allowing them to interact with technology that’ll be part of Canada’s upcoming space mission.

Canadensys designed the rovers controlled by the winning teams. It recently received a contract from the Canadian Space Agency to build Canada’s first lunar rover to be sent to the moon as early as 2026.

Story continues below advertisement

The three other winning teams are from Penetanguishene and Niagara Falls in Ontario and Lacombe in Alberta.

LondonSchoolScienceCompetitionWinnerChallengeLambeth Public SchoolLondon school science competition winnersLunar Rover Research Challenge
