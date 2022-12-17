Dignitaries, family and friends gather for funeral of Manitoba politician Jim Carr

See more sharing options

Friends, family and former political colleagues are paying tribute Saturday to Jim Carr.

Hundreds of people, including the prime minister, cabinet members and former political opponents, attended a memorial service in Winnipeg for the Liberal member of Parliament who died this week at age 71.

Going into the service, former Manitoba Progressive Conservative premier Gary Filmon said Carr believed in working with people of all political stripes.

He said even during the debate over the Meech Lake accord, Carr — then a member of the Manitoba legislature — was intent on working toward a positive solution.

Federal labour minister Seamus O’Regan said Carr believed in Canada and the importance of public service.

Carr had represented the federal riding of Winnipeg South Centre since 2015 and served as both minister of natural resources and minister of international trade diversification.