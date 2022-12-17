Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Dignitaries, family and friends gather for funeral of Manitoba politician Jim Carr

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2022 12:50 pm
Click to play video: ''
Hundreds of people, including the prime minister, cabinet members and former political opponents, attended a memorial service in Winnipeg for the Liberal member of Parliament who died this week at age 71.

Friends, family and former political colleagues are paying tribute Saturday to Jim Carr.

Hundreds of people, including the prime minister, cabinet members and former political opponents, attended a memorial service in Winnipeg for the Liberal member of Parliament who died this week at age 71.

Going into the service, former Manitoba Progressive Conservative premier Gary Filmon said Carr believed in working with people of all political stripes.

Read more: Jim Carr, Winnipeg MP and former Liberal cabinet minister, dies at 71

He said even during the debate over the Meech Lake accord, Carr — then a member of the Manitoba legislature — was intent on working toward a positive solution.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Federal labour minister Seamus O’Regan said Carr believed in Canada and the importance of public service.

Story continues below advertisement

Carr had represented the federal riding of Winnipeg South Centre since 2015 and served as both minister of natural resources and minister of international trade diversification.

Click to play video: '‘A great Canadian’: Trudeau pays tribute to Jim Carr following death after cancer battle'
‘A great Canadian’: Trudeau pays tribute to Jim Carr following death after cancer battle
ManitobawinnipegpoliticsFuneralWinnipeg MPformer Liberal cabinet ministerJim Carr's funeral
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers