Robber with axe fled Ultramar with cigarettes and cash: Halifax police

Halifax police are investigating an early morning robbery after a man wielding an axe entered an Ultramar gas station and demanded money and cigarettes from the attendant.
Investigators say the robbery took place at about 3 a.m. today at the location on 219 Pleasant Street, in Dartmouth.
Police say nobody was injured, but the suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.
Multiple police cars and police service dogs responded during a search of the residential suburb for the suspect.
Halifax police said early today they were looking for a white man in his thirties wearing a brown jacket, dark scarf and a toque.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2022.
