Police make several arrests in trio of unrelated Winnipeg robberies less than 90 minutes apart

It was a violent 90-minute stretch late Thursday night and into Friday morning in Winnipeg, as police made nine robbery arrests after three unrelated incidents.

On Thursday, just after 11 p.m., police say a man and woman approached a group of three men outside a convenience store in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue. The male suspect pulled out an imitation firearm and demanded the trio’s property. A fight ensued, and the woman armed herself with bear spray.

The 18-year-old man and woman were charged.

And then around 30 minutes later, police responded to an assault at a bar in the 700 block of Maryland Street. Five men were assaulting another man on the ground, and were armed with bottles and a possible knife. The victim’s money and property were taken.

Police arrived and arrested four of the men, and eventually corralled the fifth, after he tried to escape unsuccessfully. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition. Officers say he did not know the suspects.

Finally, at just after midnight, police found an injured man in the 1300 block of McPhillips Street whose vehicle had just been stolen. Officers say the victim, in his 20s, got in a dispute with a group and attempted to run to his SUV, but was assaulted.

The vehicle and his property were stolen, and he was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Two teens, a 16 and 18-year old female, are charged with robbery.