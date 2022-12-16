Brief LRT delay after woman hit at Health Sciences/Jubilee LRT Station

See more sharing options

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a train at a LRT station in the University of Alberta area Friday afternoon.

Edmonton police responded to a report of a collision involving the LRT and a pedestrian at the Health Sciences/Jubilee LRT Station around 1:45 p.m.

Police said EMS treated and took a person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident appeared to be non-criminal, police said.

Alberta Health Services said a middle-aged woman was transported in stable condition.

ATTN LRT Riders: Capital trains are currently experiencing significant delays. Contingency buses are running from University to South Campus. #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) December 16, 2022

About half an hour after the collision occurred, the Edmonton Transit Service sent a tweet saying Capital Line trains were experiencing significant delays.

Contingency buses were running from University to South Campus stations for about an hour and a half before the city said LRT service resumed around 3:45 p.m.

UPDATE LRT Riders: Capital Line train contingency bus service has been cancelled. LRT Service has resumed. Thanks for your patience. #YEGTransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) December 16, 2022

Global News has reached out to the city for more information.