Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Brief LRT delay after woman hit at Health Sciences/Jubilee LRT Station

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 5:26 pm
Emergency crews at the Health Sciences/Jubilee LRT Station in Edmonton, Alta. on Friday, December 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the Health Sciences/Jubilee LRT Station in Edmonton, Alta. on Friday, December 16, 2022. Global News

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a train at a LRT station in the University of Alberta area Friday afternoon.

Edmonton police responded to a report of a collision involving the LRT and a pedestrian at the Health Sciences/Jubilee LRT Station around 1:45 p.m.

Police said EMS treated and took a person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident appeared to be non-criminal, police said.

Alberta Health Services said a middle-aged woman was transported in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

About half an hour after the collision occurred, the Edmonton Transit Service sent a tweet saying Capital Line trains were experiencing significant delays.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Contingency buses were running from University to South Campus stations for about an hour and a half before the city said LRT service resumed around 3:45 p.m.

Global News has reached out to the city for more information.

edmonton police serviceCity of EdmontonAlberta Health ServicesEdmonton TrafficTransitUniversity of AlbertaEdmonton transitLRTEdmonton LRTEdmonton collisionLRT collisionEdmonton LRT collisionHealth Sciences Jubilee LRT StationHealth Sciences LRT Station
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers