Brief LRT delay after woman hit at Health Sciences/Jubilee LRT Station

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a train at a LRT station in the University of Alberta area Friday afternoon.
Edmonton police responded to a report of a collision involving the LRT and a pedestrian at the Health Sciences/Jubilee LRT Station around 1:45 p.m.
Police said EMS treated and took a person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident appeared to be non-criminal, police said.
Alberta Health Services said a middle-aged woman was transported in stable condition.
About half an hour after the collision occurred, the Edmonton Transit Service sent a tweet saying Capital Line trains were experiencing significant delays.
Contingency buses were running from University to South Campus stations for about an hour and a half before the city said LRT service resumed around 3:45 p.m.
Global News has reached out to the city for more information.
