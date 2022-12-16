South Okanagan dangerous offender to stay behind bars

Send this page to someone via email

A South Okanagan man who was deemed a dangerous offender in the aftermath of a violent crime spree will remain behind bars after failing to get parole.

Ronald Teneycke, 60, is serving an indeterminate sentence for a 2015 robbery and discharging a restricted/prohibited firearm with intent.

He was denied both day and full parole earlier this month when he was found to present “an undue risk to society.”

“(Teneycke’s) release will not contribute to the protection of society by facilitating (his) reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen,” the Parole Board of Canada wrote in a decision released Friday.

The board said after weighing both the positive and the negative, there was more of the latter.

Of note, his criminal history extends beyond the incident he’s currently serving time for and dates back to the 1980s.

It’s “comprised of incidences of violence and sexual offending” which has resulted in him serving his three federal sentences and ultimately being designated a dangerous offender.

The designation is reserved for “the most dangerous and sexual predators in the country,” according to Public Safety Canada on its website.

The parole board also said Teneycke has low reintegration potential and does not have an established release plan.

Should he make gains in those areas, however, and engage in his cultural interventions which can help in his ongoing “healing and grieving” that view may change.

It’s not likely that Teneycke would be surprised by these observations. According to the parole board, he went into the hearing with a dim view of his chances of release.

The board said that Teneycke said he wasn’t raised properly and not provided with the skills to deal with the challenges he encountered.

“(He was) taught how to drink and be violent, and (was) not taught to cope properly,” he told them.

Teneycke also said that he made bad choices and decisions and is starting to learn skills to function more effectively but does not “deserve a parole release.”

He does however believe the community would benefit to have him within it, learning the skills he requires to function.

