‘Anything less should be the subject of outrage’: shooting victim wants Teneycke behind bars indefinitely

Tensions ran high outside the Penticton court house on Tuesday between a shooting victim and the lawyer defending his attacker.

Wayne Belleville lost his spleen, suffered a punctured lung and required 42 staples after he was shot in the back in July 2015.

Belleville picked up a man on a logging road outside of Oliver, only to realize his passenger was prolific offender Ronald Teneycke.

“I think anything less should be the subject of outrage to the community at large” Oliver-area shooting victim Wayne Belleville supports crown application to designate Teneycke a dangerous offender and impose and indefinite prison term. #Penticton pic.twitter.com/hu0fzUx2YL — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) November 28, 2017

He said he tried to escape after Teneycke brandished a gun.

“I had just about made it to the cover of the bush, and I was thinking who shoots somebody for an 11-year-old truck, and bang,” Belleville said outside of the Penticton court house.

Teneycke is one of the most notorious offenders in the south Okanagan with a criminal record dating back more than three decades.

A few days before Belleville was shot, Teneycke robbed an Oliver store.

READ MORE: Manhunt over; Ronald Teneycke arrested

The two incidents prompted a manhunt and ended in a high-speed police chase before Teneycke was arrested.

Teneycke later pleaded guilty to the offences.

A court hearing wrapped up in Penticton on Tuesday as Crown sought to designate Teneycke a dangerous offender.

The designation could trigger an indefinite prison term.

The judge could also impose a regular sentence for the admitted crimes plus a long-term supervision order not exceeding 10 years, or impose a regular sentence.

Teneycke’s defence lawyer Michael Welsh is seeking a 10 to12 year prison sentence followed by a five to seven year supervision order.

“Our submission to the judge, we’re proposing, he could be at the end of it, manageable in the community,” he said.

Welsh argued he may be manageable because Teneycke is in poor health.

Defence seeking 10-12 years in prison and 5-7 year supervision order for prolific south Okanagan offender Ronald Teneycke. His lawyer, Michael Welsh, says Teneycke has been diagnosed with cancer. #Penticton pic.twitter.com/o7VFsnuAGA — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) November 28, 2017

He’s been diagnosed with cancer and suffers from other ailments.

But for Belleville, only the harshest penalty of an indeterminate sentence is warranted.

READ MORE: Man shot by Ronald Teneycke says life ‘irrevocably changed’

The designation is reserved for only the most dangerous offenders in Canada who pose a significant risk to public safety.

“I think anything less should be the subject of outrage to the community at large,” Belleville said.

The judge has reserved his decision to a later date.

WATCH: Man shot by Ronald Teneycke says life ‘irrevocably changed’