Canada

Border services in Vancouver make ‘record seizure of opium’ in fake pallets

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 3:01 pm
Canada Border Service agents and RCMP officers were able to make a record-breaking opium seizure in Vancouver. View image in full screen
Canada Border Service agents and RCMP officers were able to make a record-breaking opium seizure in Vancouver. CBSA

The Canada Border Services Agency has announced its officers have made the biggest opium seizure to date in the history of the entity, in Vancouver.

On Friday, the service announced nearly 2,500 kilograms of opium were seized, with the help of the RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit.

“The safety and security of our communities is our top priority,” said Marco Mendicino, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety.

Read more: Manitoba man pleads guilty in 3D-printed ‘ghost gun’ case

“Our work begins at the borders, stopping illicit drugs from coming into Canada and disrupting criminal activity. I want to thank CBSA employees for their quick and decisive action to keep our country safe.”

The CBSA said its investigation began in September, in conjunction with the RCMP, looking into a “potential significant importation of controlled substances concealed inside marine containers.”

Read more: Calgary man charged after cocaine found in shipment of bananas at Coutts border crossing

The CBSA’s Metro Vancouver Marine Operations investigated 19 marine containers by late October.

Click to play video: 'Canadian Border Services Agency investigating cases of disgraced immigration lawyer'
Canadian Border Services Agency investigating cases of disgraced immigration lawyer
“Using a wide range of detection tools and technology, including X-ray technology, officers discovered irregularities in the shipping pallets as part of a deep concealment method,” CBSA staff said in a release.

“Further physical examination confirmed approximately 2,486 kilograms of opium within 247 shipping pallets.”

CBSA opium View image in full screen
CBSA officials said the drugs were found inside hollow shipping pallets. CBSA

The drugs were then turned over to the RCMP’s federal crime unit for further criminal investigation.

“Our border services officers, intelligence officers, and analysts work hard to ensure illicit and dangerous drugs stay out of our communities,” said Nina Patel, CBSA’s Pacific region’s regional director.

“This record seizure of opium is an example of their outstanding dedication to protecting our communities.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police release details of major probe of Downtown Eastside crime ring'
Vancouver police release details of major probe of Downtown Eastside crime ring
