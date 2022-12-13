Menu

Crime

Cash, gold bars and cars seized in money-laundering, drug crackdown in Surrey and White Rock

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 3:33 pm
The B.C. RCMP's Federal Serious and Organized Crime Financial Integrity unit seized drugs, guns, cash, gold bars, cars, and more, after searching two properties in White Rock and Surrey on Nov. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
The B.C. RCMP's Federal Serious and Organized Crime Financial Integrity unit seized drugs, guns, cash, gold bars, cars, and more, after searching two properties in White Rock and Surrey on Nov. 30, 2022. Handout/BC RCMP

Cash, cryptocurrency, gold bars and luxury vehicles are among the items seized by the RCMP in a money-laundering and drug investigation carried out last month in Surrey and White Rock, B.C.

Three people were arrested after search warrants were executed on Nov. 30 at two “associated” properties in the neighbouring cities. The operation’s main commercial drug site was hidden in a rental home, concealed in a residential community a few blocks from an elementary school, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

Police said the investigation began in 2019 with an online cannabis business allegedly distributing drugs through the mail. Investigators found about $14 million in alleged proceeds of crime laundered through various companies, and were able to link it through bank accounts to the purchase of real estate, high-end cars and luxury goods.

Read more: Vancouver police seize millions in drugs, guns, cash from organized crime ring

The property searches last month uncovered a commercial-scale illegal cannabis operation, resulting the seizure of several firearms, a large quantity of drugs, more than $200,000 in cash, a McLaren supercar, motorcycles, gold, and more, police allege. Investigators said they also found cannabis-related items, packaging and promotional material, business documents, computers, and shipping materials.

Trending Now

In the release, Insp. David Gray said money-laundering investigations can be “extremely challenging” due to their “high degree of complexity,” and touted the success of the teams involved.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for additional comment.

SurreyBC RCMPMoney launderingSurrey crimeWhite RockBC money launderingmoney laundering BCWhite Rock Crimemoney laundering bust
