Crime

2 people dead, 1 taken to hospital in Hamilton: paramedics

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 3:04 pm
2 people dead, 1 taken to hospital in Hamilton: paramedics - image View image in full screen
@HPS_Paramedics

Two people are dead and another has been taken to hospital in Hamilton, Ont., officials say.

Hamilton Paramedics told Global News a crew was called to an address on the east mountain.

Read more: NEW: Shirley Love found deceased in Hamilton’s east end

Paramedics said two patients were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A third patient — a man believed to be in his 40s — was taken to a local hospital in “critical condition,” paramedics said.

It is not immediately clear how the deaths occurred, or if they are suspicious.

In a tweet, Hamilton police said officers launched an investigation at around 1 p.m.

Officers said the incident occurred in the East 32nd Road and Crockett Street area.

CrimeHamiltonHamilton CrimeHamilton ParamedicsHamilton Mountainhamilton deathssuspicious deaths hamilton
