2 people dead, 1 taken to hospital in Hamilton: paramedics

Two people are dead and another has been taken to hospital in Hamilton, Ont., officials say.
Hamilton Paramedics told Global News a crew was called to an address on the east mountain.
Paramedics said two patients were pronounced deceased at the scene.
A third patient — a man believed to be in his 40s — was taken to a local hospital in “critical condition,” paramedics said.
It is not immediately clear how the deaths occurred, or if they are suspicious.
In a tweet, Hamilton police said officers launched an investigation at around 1 p.m.
Officers said the incident occurred in the East 32nd Road and Crockett Street area.
