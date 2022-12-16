Ontario government grants Peterborough police funds for automatic licence plate readers

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing funding for licence plate reader technology to help police in Peterborough tackle vehicle thefts.

On Friday, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith said the province is providing $232,499 to acquire automatic licence plate recognition (ALPR) technology for the Peterborough Police Service which serves the City of Peterborough, the village of Lakefield and Cavan-Monaghan Township.

The technology uses cameras installed on or in police cruisers that can automatically read licence plates and run them through a database. If a particular licence plate is located, it notifies the officer with an alarm and a notification. It’s often used to detect stolen or expired licence plates, or plates registered to suspended drivers.

Story continues below advertisement

The system can also notify officers of missing and wanted persons and vehicles associated with Amber alerts.

“Investing in the latest technology strengthens the ability of the Peterborough Police to fight crime on our streets,” said Smith. “Officers can quickly and more efficiently identify and act against individuals driving illegally, prevent auto theft, and keep our streets safe.” Automated Licence Plate Recognition Technology is yet another tool we’ve equipped our police service with to reduce crime in our community.”

The ALPR grant is a one-time offer of funds to help police services strengthen roadside law enforcement efforts and improve public safety across the province

“This investment further demonstrates our government’s plan to ensure police services across Ontario have the resources and equipment they need to keep our communities safe,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “I am confident that this tool will be a tremendous asset to police services and help them combat incidents of auto theft and enhance public safety.”