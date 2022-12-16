Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Ontario, B.C. headed for buyer’s market despite high interest rates: RBC housing report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2022 1:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Interest rate hikes hit the housing market'
Interest rate hikes hit the housing market
WATCH ABOVE: Interest rate hikes hit the housing market

A new report says high interest rates will continue to hold back homebuyers into the new year except in Ontario and British Columbia.

The report by RBC says those purchasing real estate in Ontario and B.C. in 2023 will hold a stronger hand as conditions in these provinces continue to favour buyers as opposed to sellers.

Assistant Chief Economist for RBC Robert Hogue says real estate conditions look reasonably balanced nationwide with sales-to-new listings in “balanced territory,” but notes this is not the case across many markets in Ontario and B.C.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Home construction ‘ripe’ for automation, builders say. Here’s how the industry is changing

Sales in Vancouver, Victoria, the Fraser Valley, Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, London and Niagara are now seeing a ratio of sales to listings close to 0.40, which Hogue calls the threshold where buyers have more “sway on prices.”

Story continues below advertisement

Home sales and prices have fallen this year as rising interest rates have increased the cost of borrowing for Canadians.

The country’s big banks have raised their interest rates as the Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate seven times since March in an effort to bring inflation under control.

HousingInterest Ratesinterest rateCanada real estateStress TestCanada Housing Crisishousing mareket canadamortage rateontario real estate newsRBC housing reportRBC interest ratesvancouver real estate news
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers