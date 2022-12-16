Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also tumble

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2022 12:05 pm
A sign board displays the TSX level outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. EEB

Losses in the energy and utility sectors helped lead a broad-based decline on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada’s main stock index fell more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock market also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 204.96 points at 19,395.67.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 364.04 points at 32,838.18. The S&P 500 index was down 49.45 points at 3,846.30, while the Nasdaq composite was down 123.57 points at 10,686.96.

Read more: S&P/TSX down 1.5 per cent, U.S. markets fall further one day after Fed hikes rates

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.09 cents US compared with 73.31 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude contract was down US$2.25 at US$73.90 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 40 cents at US$6.58 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$11.80 at US$1,799.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.76 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

