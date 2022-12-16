N.B. releases report on systemic racism despite criticism from Indigenous leadership

See more sharing options

New Brunswick has released its report on systemic racism in the province, months after Indigenous leaders called on the premier to scrap the project.

Manju Varma, the commissioner appointed to examine the extent and scope of systemic racism in New Brunswick, released the report today with 86 recommendations.

They include removing racist terms from provincial locations, educating elected officials on the meaning of systemic racism and collecting race-based data in health care.

In June, the six Wolastoqey Nation chiefs said the province’s commission on systemic racism would be a waste of money because it lacked independence.

Around the same time, a senior policy adviser with the commission resigned and claimed “external forces” were limiting what the office could say.

The province first announced it would commission a report on racism in March 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2022.