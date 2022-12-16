Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.B. releases report on systemic racism despite criticism from Indigenous leadership

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2022 12:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: December 16'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: December 16
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick has released its report on systemic racism in the province, months after Indigenous leaders called on the premier to scrap the project.

Manju Varma, the commissioner appointed to examine the extent and scope of systemic racism in New Brunswick, released the report today with 86 recommendations.

They include removing racist terms from provincial locations, educating elected officials on the meaning of systemic racism and collecting race-based data in health care.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: New Brunswick chiefs release report, continue call for inquiry into systemic racism

In June, the six Wolastoqey Nation chiefs said the province’s commission on systemic racism would be a waste of money because it lacked independence.

Around the same time, a senior policy adviser with the commission resigned and claimed “external forces” were limiting what the office could say.

Story continues below advertisement

The province first announced it would commission a report on racism in March 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2022.

Systemic RacismWolastoqey NationNew Brunswick racismWolastoqey Chiefsracism reportNB systemic racismNB Indigenous leadershipsystemic racism report
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers