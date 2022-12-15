Menu

World

Dozens feared buried after landslide at Malaysia campsite

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 15, 2022 8:22 pm
breaking news View image in full screen
Around 50 people are feared buried after a landslide hit a campsite outside Kuala Lumpur early Friday, a Malaysian fire department official said. Global News

Around 50 people are feared buried after a landslide hit a campsite outside Kuala Lumpur early Friday, a Malaysian fire department official said.

Local media cited police as saying initial information indicated that some 100 people may have been at the campsite in Batang Kali, around 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur, when the incident occurred.

Read more: Malaysia votes in general election as Anwar forecasted to lead close race

A fire department official told The Associated Press that rescuers are searching for an estimated 50 missing people. He provided no further details.

