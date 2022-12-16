City of Guelph, Ont. accepting applications for summer employment

See more sharing options

The City of Guelph, Ont., is giving people something unique this Christmas… an opportunity to land a summer job.

The city announced on Thursday that they are now accepting applications for summer employment.

According to a news release, there are open positions for customer service, swimming and aquatics instructors, lifeguards, summer camp counsellors and general labourers.

The jobs have pay ranges from $15.65/hr to $18.49/hr.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 5. For more information or to apply go to the City of Guelph’s website.