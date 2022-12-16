Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Guelph, Ont. accepting applications for summer employment

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 16, 2022 6:03 am
City of Guelph vehicle. View image in full screen
City of Guelph vehicle. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The City of Guelph, Ont., is giving people something unique this Christmas… an opportunity to land a summer job.

The city announced on Thursday that they are now accepting applications for summer employment.

According to a news release, there are open positions for customer service, swimming and aquatics instructors, lifeguards, summer camp counsellors and general labourers.

Read more: Unemployment in Guelph, Tri-Cities is up, slight drop in rest of Canada

The jobs have pay ranges from $15.65/hr to $18.49/hr.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The deadline to apply is Feb. 5. For more information or to apply go to the City of Guelph’s website.

Click to play video: 'Parenting Tips: Getting your first summer job'
Parenting Tips: Getting your first summer job
Advertisement
GuelphGuelph NewsSummer CampSummer JobsCustomer ServiceLifeguardsummer employmentgeneral labour
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers