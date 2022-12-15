Amber Alert lifted in Quebec City after missing child found safe

Quebec provincial police have lifted an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday afternoon in the Captiale-Nationale region.
The Sûreté du Québec said that a missing child from Château-Richer, located about 25 kilometres east of Quebec City, was found safe and sound in the Beauport area.
Police said the child went missing at around 2:40 p.m. The alert was issued at 3:28 and lifted a half hour later.
Police say they have a suspect in custody
