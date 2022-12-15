Menu

Crime

Amber Alert lifted in Quebec City after missing child found safe

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 4:12 pm
A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police have lifted an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday afternoon in the Captiale-Nationale region.

The Sûreté du Québec said that a missing child from Château-Richer, located about 25 kilometres east of Quebec City, was found safe and sound in the Beauport area.

Police said the child went missing at around 2:40 p.m. The alert was issued at 3:28 and lifted a half hour later.

Police say they have a suspect in custody

