Crime

Three men charged in Prince George drug trafficking bust linked to Hells Angels

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 2:47 pm
About 3,000 various pills were seized near Prince George, B.C. in February 2021 by RCMP, in connected with an alleged drug trafficking operation linked to the Hells Angels. View image in full screen
About 3,000 various pills were seized near Prince George, B.C. in February 2021 by RCMP, in connected with an alleged drug trafficking operation linked to the Hells Angels. Handout/RCMP

Three men have been charged with a combined 17 drug and firearms offences after RCMP busted an alleged drug trafficking operation linked to the Hells Angels near Prince George, B.C.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 49-year-old Derek Timmins, 53-year-old Garth Goodkey, and 35-year-old Daniel Wilson of Prince George, RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

The investigation began in 2019, and quickly uncovered links between the suspects and “full-patch” members of the Hells Angels, according to police.

Read more: 3 homicides in the Lower Mainland in past 24 hours

In February last year, members of B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit carried out seven search warrants and seized 1.7 kilograms of cocaine, 3,000 pills, MDMA, LSD, 958 cannabis plants, and more than 70 kilograms of cannabis and cannabis resin. Officers also found three trucks, $40,000 in cash, 29 firearms, ammunition, a money counter, and a ring worth more than $100,000.

“In addition to items seized from the search warrants, three residences have been restrained and a large diamond ring … is now subject to a civil forfeiture proceeding,” RCMP wrote in the release.

Four men and a woman were arrested in the 2021 raid and released without charges at the time.

Vancouver police release details of major probe of Downtown Eastside crime ring

Charges against Timmins, Goodkey and Wilson were approved Thursday.

Each faces one count or more related to the trafficking of cocaine or cannabis, and trafficking in association with or for the benefit of a criminal organization. Wilson is further charged with storing firearms in a careless manner, while Goodkey is charged with trafficking prohibited weapons and magazines, and possession of a restricted firearm.

“If anyone has any information in connection to the location of these individuals, please contact your local police or Crime Stoppers,” RCMP said in the release.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477.

