‘Love bug’ deaf and blind pooch settles into temporary BCSPCA digs, awaits new family

A bedraggled deaf and blind dog that was recently rescued from the bottom of a ravine in 150 Mile House, B.C., is healing at the Williams Lake BCSPCA and awaiting its new family.

Clifford, a medium-sized white dog, was taken to the SPCA by someone who’d watched it take an unfortunate tumble into the ravine.

“Her yard backs onto a ravine with an abrupt drop-off, but they had just moved and had not had time to fence the area yet,” Liz Dighton, manager of the Williams Lake SPCA, said in a press release.

There were some barriers to the fall but Clifford, being blind, didn’t see them. Once rescued, he was taken to the Williams Lake BCSPCA, and was found to be in a sorry state.

“The poor dog had clearly been neglected and was very scruffy and in desperate need of grooming,” Dighton said.

“He had weeping eyes, infected ears and is almost completely blind and deaf, so he was in a very bad way.”

Clifford is about five years old and a poodle-Australian shepherd mix. He’s described as a sweet “love bug” who loves attention and getting treats.

“We are planning to keep him in our shelter here for the next while and then will potentially transfer him through our Drive for Lives program to the Lower Mainland, where he will have a greater chance of getting adopted,” Dighton said.

Clifford would be in “heaven” to have a warm, cozy home with a guardian who understands his special needs.

Anyone wanting to help Clifford and animals like him have a better Christmas is urged to visit spca.bc.ca and offer a donation. BMO will match all gifts Thursday up to $25,000.