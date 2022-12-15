$3M in government funding to upgrade Lakefield water treatment plant, water mains

Send this page to someone via email

More than $3 million in government funding will support upgrades to the water treatment plant and water mains in the village of Lakefield, Ont.

On Thursday, Selwyn Township Mayor Sherry Senis said the funding is from both the federal and provincial governments through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program’s (ICIP) Green Infrastructure Stream fund. It is meant to support upgrades at the village’s water treatment plant, the recommissioning of the Lakefield Standpipe (water tower) and the replacement of water mains under Strickland and Prospect streets to meet current health and safety standards, as well as preventive maintenance.

“With the increasing growth and development within the Village of Lakefield, this funding will allow the Township, in partnership with Peterborough Utilities Group, to make significant infrastructure improvements to ensure those with municipal services will continue to have access to safe, reliable drinking water,” said Senis.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the funding program, the government of Canada is providing 40 per cent of costs and the Ontario government provides 33.3 per cent.

“Investments in clean, reliable drinking water are crucial to building strong communities and maintaining a healthy environment for Canadians,” said Jennifer O’Connell, parliamentary secretary to Dominic LeBlanc, minister of intergovernmental Affairs, infrastructure and communities.

“Our investment in Selwyn to support upgrades to water mains and the rehabilitation of the Lakefield Standpipe will improve water infrastructure across the community and will ensure residents have access to reliable and clean drinking water for years to come.”

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith says the capital investment accomplishes several objectives.

“It saves local ratepayers money, equips the village with stronger, more climate-resilient infrastructure, and promotes long-term economic development,” said Smith. “I am proud to support this investment through the provincial government and the opportunities it provides.”