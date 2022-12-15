Manitoba announces new disability income support program

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is starting an income-support program for people with disabilities.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires says the program will be separate from Manitoba’s general employment and income assistance program but will offer similar financial, health and other benefits.

In addition, Squires said, clients in the disability program will see increased benefits of about $100 per month, laundry and phone allowances, and the ability to earn up to $12,000 per year without any reduction.

“These changes are exciting and myself and other members of the disability community in Manitoba are pleased to see them begin to roll out in January,” said Jessica Croy, special advisor to the minister on disability-related issues, in a provincial media release.

The government says the program will roll out in two stages, with enrollment opening to Manitobans currently receiving EIA through the persons with disability category, including:

people who receive services from Community Living disABILITY Services;

people who live in personal care homes; and

people who are receiving the Canada Pension Plan disability benefit.

All other Manitobans, including current EIA clients not included in the first phase of the program’s rollout, can apply, starting April 1.

More information about the new program can be found on the province’s website.

— with files from The Canadian Press

