Health

Manitoba announces new disability income support program

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 1:15 pm
Manitoba families minister Rochelle Squires. View image in full screen
Manitoba families minister Rochelle Squires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Manitoba government is starting an income-support program for people with disabilities.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires says the program will be separate from Manitoba’s general employment and income assistance program but will offer similar financial, health and other benefits.

Read more: Province wants Manitobans’ feedback on new disability support regulations

In addition, Squires said, clients in the disability program will see increased benefits of about $100 per month, laundry and phone allowances, and the ability to earn up to $12,000 per year without any reduction.

“These changes are exciting and myself and other members of the disability community in Manitoba are pleased to see them begin to roll out in January,” said Jessica Croy, special advisor to the minister on disability-related issues, in a provincial media release.

Click to play video: 'Push to make Manitoba workplaces more accessible'
Push to make Manitoba workplaces more accessible

The government says the program will roll out in two stages, with enrollment opening to Manitobans currently receiving EIA through the persons with disability category, including:

  • people who receive services from Community Living disABILITY Services;
  • people who live in personal care homes; and
  • people who are receiving the Canada Pension Plan disability benefit.

All other Manitobans, including current EIA clients not included in the first phase of the program’s rollout, can apply, starting April 1.

More information about the new program can be found on the province’s website.

— with files from The Canadian Press

