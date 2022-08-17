Province wants Manitobans’ feedback on new disability support regulations

Send this page to someone via email

The province wants Manitobans to review and provide feedback on the new Disability Support Regulation, Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced Wednesday.

“Manitoba is in the process of transforming income assistance in order to provide services that are better tailored to the specific needs of clients.” said Squires.

“This includes the development of a new income support program for persons with disabilities, in addition to a continued emphasis on assessing each client’s specific situation and needs,”

The Disability Support Regulation contains important information about the benefits available to clients of the new program, and the amendments to the Assistance Regulation include the introduction of a new supportive planning incentive for people facing medical barriers to employment.

Both the related proposed amendments to the Assistance Regulation and the draft of the Disability Support Regulation have been released online and will be open for public consultation for 45 days.

“The purpose of the Disability Support Regulation is to improve the well-being of persons with disabilities living in Manitoba,” Squires said.

The draft regulations were developed following two rounds of public engagement, consultation with key community stakeholders and the feedback of a dedicated Community Advisory Committee.

“We really hope the public, particularly the disability community, will take some time to review the regulation and share their thoughts on the proposed improvements,” said Yvonne Peters, past chairperson of the Accessibility Advisory Council in Manitoba.

In addition to providing feedback, Manitobans can also register to attend a virtual or in-person engagement session.

