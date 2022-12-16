Menu

Entertainment

Holiday-themed ‘Stars on Ice’ skates into Penticton

By Randi Adams Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 3:01 pm
Kurt Browning of Stars on Ice. View image in full screen
Kurt Browning of Stars on Ice. Submitted

Stars on Ice will be visiting the Okanagan this week and hosting a holiday edition of its famous figure skating show.

The show at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton will feature world-renowned stars Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko.

Read more: Okanagan adult figure skaters return victorious with medals from Winter World Masters Games

Browning has been a part of Stars on Ice for close to 30 years and says there is nothing like seeing the sport live.

“When you see the speed and the contact, the energy, the athleticism, when you see it live, it’s a much better appreciation of what is being offered,” said Browning.

“So when Elladj Baldé skates on the ice and he does a back flip over another skater, that should be seen live.”

Click to play video: 'Stars on Ice: A star-studded cast from Kurt Browning to Patrick Chan'
Stars on Ice: A star-studded cast from Kurt Browning to Patrick Chan

According to a September press release, the star-studded cast also features:

  • Olympic gold, silver and bronze medalist, world champion and 3-time Canadian Champion Kaetlyn Osmond
  • 3-time Canadian dance champions and three-time world medalists Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje
  • 3-time and reigning Canadian pair champions Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro
  • 2-time Canadian champion Nam Nguyen
  • Canadian junior champion and social media sensation Elladj Baldé
  • 2-time world medalist and 4-time Japanese champion Satoko Miyahara
  • 2022 United States champion Mariah Bell
  • 2-time U.S. champion Alissa Czisny.
Click to play video: 'Figure skating legends Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko on their return to ‘Stars On Ice’'
Figure skating legends Kurt Browning and Elvis Stojko on their return to ‘Stars On Ice’

“There is a little bit of everything in this show for sure – pretty, pretty impressive cast,” Browning said.

The Stars on Ice show at the SOEC will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

