Alberta’s justice minister to announce new firearm measures

Alberta’s Justice Minister and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro will announce new measures to oppose the federal government’s firearms prohibition legislation and the seizure of assault-style weapons.

It comes after the province passed Bill 1, the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act, on Dec. 8. The bill would allow Smith and her cabinet to pursue a more confrontational approach with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government on a range of issues deemed unconstitutional or an overreach in provincial areas of responsibility.

Ottawa has prohibited more than 1,500 different models of assault-style firearms from being used or sold in Canada since May 2020.

It has committed to establishing a buyback program to remove those firearms from communities.

The Alberta government has resisted the firearms ban ever since, accusing the federal government of “fearmongering” by labelling guns as “assault-style.” Shandro previously said the move was made to scare Canadians unfamiliar with firearms.

“This is politically motivated confiscation, pure and simple,” he said in September.

“And so I responded to (Public Safety) Minister (Marco) Mendicino by telling him ‘no’. Alberta will not assist the federal government in this or any federal effort to strip lawfully obtained personal property from our residents.”

Shandro also said the province will oppose any efforts by RCMP officers to confiscate firearms by invoking Article 23 of the provincial-federal agreement that governs policing. The minister said the buyback “runs contrary to the (Provincial Police Service Agreement)” and told Mendicino the province would not offer its resources for the program.

Alberta also plans to seek intervener status in six ongoing judicial review applications challenging the constitutionality of the legislation.

Critics have said the move politicizes police and is a dangerous proposition because Mounties should not be drawn into politics.

Opposition leader Rachel Notley said in a news conference in September that reducing the prevalence of military-style assault weapons is “one of the critical ways” to improve public safety across the country.

“What we know as well is that the number of shootings in Calgary is on track to be the highest ever. We know that in Lethbridge shootings are happening at a much more consistent rate,” she said.

The RCMP declined to comment on Shandro’s claim.

–With files from The Canadian Press’ Dean Bennett and Global News’ Adam Toy.