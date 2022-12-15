Major traffic delays as storm impacts QEW’s Garden City Skyway

Send this page to someone via email

There are major traffic delays as a storm moves through southern Ontario on Thursday, causing a crash between two transport trucks on the QEW’s Garden City Skyway.

The Niagara-bound QEW in St. Catharine’s was at a standstill as poor conditions with heavy rain and ice pellets moved in the area.

“I just pulled up to this salting truck, he’s been sitting here for about an hour and a half,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a video posted on Twitter just before 11 a.m.

“He can’t get anywhere because traffic in front of him is dead stopped.”

Schmidt said two transport trucks jackknifed just beyond the crest of the hill on the skyway “because it is so slippery.”

“It’s an absolute sheet of ice,” Schmidt said as he pointed the camera down to his feet, which are sliding as he tries to walk on the road with a sea of traffic behind him.

Schmidt is warning motorists who don’t have to be out on the roads to stay home to allow for salters and plows to do their job.