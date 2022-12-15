Menu

Money

Elon Musk sells US$3.58B worth of Tesla stock, unclear where proceeds going

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 15, 2022 10:57 am
Click to play video: 'BIV: Elon Musk sells Tesla shares'
BIV: Elon Musk sells Tesla shares
Changes coming for Disney+ subscribers and Elon Musk sells Tesla shares. Tyler Orton has the Business in Vancouver update – Aug 11, 2022

Elon Musk sold another US$3.58 billion worth of Tesla stock this week, but it wasn’t clear where the proceeds were being spent.

The Tesla CEO, and new owner of Twitter, sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk has sold nearly US$23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his US$44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

The sale comes as shares of the electric vehicle and solar panel maker have collapsed, losing over half their value since Musk first disclosed in April that he was buying up Twitter stock.

Read more: Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world, says Forbes

The falling shares have bumped Musk from his status as the world’s wealthiest person, with his net worth falling to $174 billion, according to Forbes. He was passed last week by French fashion and cosmetics magnate Bernard Arnault.

The takeover of Twitter has not been smooth, and some big companies have halted advertising on the social media platform. Musk has said that Twitter had “a massive drop in revenue” due to the advertiser losses.

Click to play video: 'Elon Musk booed during surprise appearance at Dave Chappelle show'
Elon Musk booed during surprise appearance at Dave Chappelle show

Investors have been punishing Tesla stock of late as Musk has spent much of his time running Twitter, raising fears that he’s distracted from the car company.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Musk is now a villain in the eyes of Tesla investors. He said Tesla’s fundamentals remain healthy but his behavior with Twitter is hurting the company’s brand. “The Twitter overhang is a nightmare that is growing with no one but Musk to blame,” Ives wrote in an email.

A message was left with Tesla Wednesday night seeking comment on the stock sale.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

