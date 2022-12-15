Menu

Canada

Ontario gives Bay of Quinte region $16M to support critical infrastructure

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 10:55 am
The Quinte region is receiving a significant financial boost from the province of Ontario. View image in full screen
The Quinte region is receiving a significant financial boost from the province of Ontario. Global News

The Bay of Quinte region has received a significant financial boost from the Ontario government to support “critical infrastructure.”

The funding comes from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) and is part of the government’s overall investment of $400 million in 2023.

The City of Belleville will receive $7,610,932, the City of Quinte West will receive $6,451,075, Prince Edward County will receive $2,273,678 and Hastings County will receive $100,000.

Kingston, Ont. down to one walk-in clinic for entire city

“Our municipal partners across Ontario play a leading role in managing and maintaining a wide range of critical infrastructure like roads, bridges, and water and sewer systems. They require reliable funding to meet these challenges and plan for the future,” said Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith. “Through these OCIF investments, we are delivering to meet their needs.”

Funding is based on a formula that recognizes the different needs and economic conditions of communities.

“The funding is essential to the replacement and rehabilitation of core infrastructure such as road repairs and water and sewer upgrades,” Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison said.

“We are pleased to receive this funding to address capital needs to help build our community growth for decades to come.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

