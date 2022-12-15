Winnipeg battered with unusually wet snowfall, meteorologist says

Send this page to someone via email

It may be mid-December, but if you felt that Winnipeg’s weather had a decidedly “spring” feel on Wednesday — a wet, slushy mess — you’re not alone.

Meteorologist Scott Kehler of Weatherlogics says the situation over the past day has been unseasonably wet for the region at this time of year.

“The reason for that is largely due to the temperature,” Kehler told 680 CJOB’s The Start on Thursday.

“The temperature yesterday hovered right around zero — normally, at this time of year, the temperature is well below zero during the daytime,” Kehler said.

“Colder snows tend to be drier in nature. On the prairies, our snowfall is usually drier compared to the east coast where temperatures are warmer and there’s also higher humidity.”

The snow today is unusually "wet" for Winnipeg in mid Dec. There has been a total of 7.7 mm of precipitation for 8.2 cm of snow, meaning that 1 mm of melted snow was 1.1 cm of snow depth. Some of the earlier snowfalls this winter were much "drier" with 1 mm equaling >2 cm of snow — Scott Kehler (@scottdkehler) December 14, 2022

Kehler said the wet conditions are expected to continue through Thursday morning, but won’t stick around for too long.

“To start the day, temperatures are still on the warmer side, so the snow to start will remain a little bit wet,” he said.

“But as temperatures fall later today and into tomorrow, the snow will become drier and also the winds will pick up so we’ll see more drifting as well, so the nature of the snow will change a bit.”

The inclement weather, of course, is also affecting local roads.

As the snow continues to fall, CAA Manitoba said it’s expecting the next couple of days to be considerably busier for emergency road service calls.

While Wednesday turned out to be an average day — about 350 calls — and as of Thursday morning, there was only a half-hour wait time, CAA’s Elisha Dacey said both of those numbers are expected to ramp up soon.

“What was a surprise was that two-thirds of those were tow calls, meaning people are getting stuck out there — and the problem is worse outside the city than inside the city,” Dacey told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“We have all hands on deck — we know that the next day or so is going to get busy.”

And while CAA provides emergency service across the province, that help won’t be coming if you find yourself stuck on a highway that has been closed by the province.

“If something happens to you when you’re on a closed road, we cannot come and get you,” she said.

“We will not violate that closure to come and get you … so stay off roads that are closed.”