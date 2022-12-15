Menu

Buses cancelled for TVDSB and LDCSB due to freezing rain

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 7:38 am
A freezing rain warning was in place for London, Ont., and surrounding areas Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
A freezing rain warning was in place for London, Ont., and surrounding areas Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Global News

All school buses serving the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) are cancelled all day Thursday due to freezing rain.

Both school boards said that all schools will remain open.

Read more: Freezing rain, snowfall warnings in place as storm hits much of southern Ontario

Student Transportation Services announced the London, Ont., region-wide bus cancellation early Thursday after a severe weather statement was issued by Environment Canada in the wake of a predicted winter storm.

The weather agency is warning the public that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become slippery or difficult to navigate due to freezing rain and accumulating snow.

“Drive according the road and weather conditions because if you see ice, think twice, and if you see snow, go slow,” said Cont. Ed Sanchuck with Norfolk County OPP.

Officials also report that winds gusts near 70 km/h are expected to blow through the region on Thursday.

The freezing rain will switch to rain later Thursday morning, the alert stated.

Visit the My Big Yellow Bus website for updates.

