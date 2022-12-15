Buses cancelled for TVDSB and LDCSB due to freezing rain

Send this page to someone via email

All school buses serving the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) are cancelled all day Thursday due to freezing rain.

Both school boards said that all schools will remain open.

Student Transportation Services announced the London, Ont., region-wide bus cancellation early Thursday after a severe weather statement was issued by Environment Canada in the wake of a predicted winter storm.

The weather agency is warning the public that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become slippery or difficult to navigate due to freezing rain and accumulating snow.

“Drive according the road and weather conditions because if you see ice, think twice, and if you see snow, go slow,” said Cont. Ed Sanchuck with Norfolk County OPP.

If you can't see it, how are you going to avoid it? Make sure YOU clear the #ice from your vehicles windows. #OPP reminding everyone to #DriveSafe, #Slowdown, and drive according to the road and weather conditions! Have a great day. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/8r7UB7H3tR — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 15, 2022

Officials also report that winds gusts near 70 km/h are expected to blow through the region on Thursday.

The freezing rain will switch to rain later Thursday morning, the alert stated.

