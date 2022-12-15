Highway and road closures in Manitoba for Dec. 15

Travelers in Manitoba should be aware of the following road closures:
- Highway 5, from eight kilometers east of highway 584 to the Saskatchewan border
- Highway 16 (Yellowhead) from Highway 83 to the Saskatchewan border
- Highway 41, from Highway 16 to St. Lazare
- Highway 45, from Russell to Vista
- Highway 83, from Russell to Highway 49
These roads are closed due to icy roads and poor visibility.
2-4 cm of snow is expected to fall in Winnipeg today. The forecasted high is -1, and it will feel like -11 in the afternoon with the windchill.
For information on school closures for Dec. 15, click here.
