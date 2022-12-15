Highway and road closures in Manitoba for Dec. 15

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Travelers in Manitoba should be aware of the following road closures:

Highway 5, from eight kilometers east of highway 584 to the Saskatchewan border

Highway 16 (Yellowhead) from Highway 83 to the Saskatchewan border

Highway 41, from Highway 16 to St. Lazare

Highway 45, from Russell to Vista

Highway 83, from Russell to Highway 49

These roads are closed due to icy roads and poor visibility.

2-4 cm of snow is expected to fall in Winnipeg today. The forecasted high is -1, and it will feel like -11 in the afternoon with the windchill.

For information on school closures for Dec. 15, click here.