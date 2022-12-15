Menu

Canada

Highway and road closures in Manitoba for Dec. 15

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 7:04 am
Cars drive in poor visibility on a rural highway. View image in full screen
Some highways in Manitoba are closed due to poor winter driving conditions. Tyler Schroeder / Global News

Travelers in Manitoba should be aware of the following road closures:

  • Highway 5, from eight kilometers east of highway 584 to the Saskatchewan border
  • Highway 16 (Yellowhead) from Highway 83 to the Saskatchewan border
  • Highway 41, from Highway 16 to St. Lazare
  • Highway 45, from Russell to Vista
  • Highway 83, from Russell to Highway 49
These roads are closed due to icy roads and poor visibility.

2-4 cm of snow is expected to fall in Winnipeg today. The forecasted high is -1, and it will feel like -11 in the afternoon with the windchill.

For information on school closures for Dec. 15, click here.

