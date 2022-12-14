Legal Aid BC holds first luncheon for like-minded groups in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Legal Aid BC held a luncheon on Wednesday to bring like-minded individuals together.

A variety of community groups that support people involved in the court system were invited to the event including John Howard Society of BC, Mamas for Mamas as well as Legal Aid and Probation workers.

The event was held at the Kelowna Yacht Club and attendees participated in presentations, questions and discussions.

“It’s really just for people to meet others from other groups and liaison with them and get to know people and know what other services people can provide,” said Legal Aid BC Local Agent Michael Newcombe.

“Legal Aid is the government-sponsored organization that provides legal assistance to people who don’t have much money. They sponsor criminal lawyers, duty council, family lawyers, family duty council and other things.”

Story continues below advertisement

This was the first event of its kind in Kelowna, but Legal Aid said that another event is possible in the future.