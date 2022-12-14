Menu

Canada

Legal Aid BC holds first luncheon for like-minded groups in Kelowna

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 7:32 pm
Legal Aid BC held a luncheon at the Kelowna Yacht Club on Wednesday.
Legal Aid BC held a luncheon at the Kelowna Yacht Club on Wednesday. Global News

Legal Aid BC held a luncheon on Wednesday to bring like-minded individuals together.

A variety of community groups that support people involved in the court system were invited to the event including John Howard Society of BC, Mamas for Mamas as well as Legal Aid and Probation workers.

The event was held at the Kelowna Yacht Club and attendees participated in presentations, questions and discussions.

“It’s really just for people to meet others from other groups and liaison with them and get to know people and know what other services people can provide,” said Legal Aid BC Local Agent Michael Newcombe.

“Legal Aid is the government-sponsored organization that provides legal assistance to people who don’t have much money. They sponsor criminal lawyers, duty council, family lawyers, family duty council and other things.”

This was the first event of its kind in Kelowna, but Legal Aid said that another event is possible in the future.

KelownaOkanaganJohn Howard Societykelowna yacht clubMamas for MamasLegal Aid BCLegal Aid luncheonLocal Agent of Legal Aid BC
