Alberta Health Services adds influenza, RSV to online assessment tool

Albertans wondering if they’ve got COVID-19, influenza or RSV have a new tool they can go to.

On Wednesday, AHS announced an updated respiratory illness assessment tool went live on the AHS website.

“This tool is an example of the steps that AHS is taking to ensure that the guidance we provide to adults and parents is reflecting the current reality of the mix of viruses this respiratory illness season,” AHS medical officer of health Dr. Kristin Klein said in a statement.

The online assessment was previously used to help Albertans book PCR tests for COVID. In January, the province restricted the molecular tests to those with severe clinical risk or who live and/or work in high-risk settings.

AHS says the COVID online assessment tool was accessed at least 15 million times.

The new tool designed to address the viruses involved in what’s been nicknamed the “tripledemic” will help guide people to the best care options for their symptoms, ranging from self-care at home to seeking care from a family physician to urgent care or emergency departments.

“This is another tool, in addition to other available resources such as the HEAL website, to help know your options and use appropriate care whether that be in-home or elsewhere,” Dr. Klein said. “Above all, however, we strongly encourage all Albertans to get immunized against influenza and COVID-19 this season, stay home when sick and do everything we can to reduce the spread of illness in our communities.”

COVID hospitalizations come down

COVID hospitalizations fell below a milestone for the first time in two and a half months.

On Dec. 11, fewer than 1,000 Albertans were in hospital with COVID. The last time hospitalizations were that low was Sep. 24 – 78 days prior.

The weekly COVID data release from Alberta Health showed 992 COVID hospitalizations, 50 fewer than the week before. COVID in ICU also dropped by six to 32 people.

The pandemic death toll increased by 46 in the past week, to 5,308 since March 2020.

All of the deaths appear to be in Albertans older than 50, with 33 deaths tallied in the 80+ age cohort.

People across all age ranges continue to be hospitalized:

five infants under one year of age

five aged one to four,

two kids aged five to nine, and

at least one in each of the age groups older than 20 years old was admitted in the past week.

The seven-day new case tally from restricted PCR tests was 1,045, a reduction of 102 from the week before, and the seven-day positivity rate was down about a half a percentage point to 13.61 per cent.

On Wednesday, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam acknowledged the latest wave of cases appears to be receding but warned it was “too soon to let our guard down.”

“In Canada, variations in population level of immunity, and current global trends suggest that an uptick in COVID-19 could occur in the new year,” said Tam, who also cited an increase in more immune-evasive variants emerging in Canada.

“With the increased prominence of these variants in Canada, at a minimum, we could see a slower decline and a higher plateau in the number of infections, as well as hospital admissions in Canada as this respiratory virus season plays out.”

Tam also advised caution when planning holiday gatherings, saying it is important to consider the potential impact of respiratory illnesses on everyone in attendance, and where those gatherings would be held.

“Properly wearing a well-fitted, well-constructed facemask in indoor public spaces or crowded settings and taking steps to take the best ventilation possible are layers of protection that can reduce everyone’s risk,” she said.

– with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea