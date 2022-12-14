Menu

Crime

Quebec man guilty of murdering young sons handed life sentence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2022 5:33 pm
A Quebec man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the October 2020 killings of his young sons. Michael Chicoine pleaded guilty on Wednesday and was sentenced by Quebec Superior Court Justice François Huot. The Quebec Superior Court is seen on March 27, 2019 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A Quebec man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the October 2020 killings of his young sons.

Michael Chicoine entered the plea on Wednesday and was sentenced by Quebec Superior Court Justice Francois Huot, who had harsh words for the accused before agreeing to a sentence recommended jointly by the Crown and defence.

Read more: Separate investigations launched after boys found dead in Wendake

Chicoine, 32, admitted to killing Alex, 2, and Olivier, 5, at a home in Wendake, a Huron-Wendat First Nation territory near Quebec City. The court requested a psychiatrist’s report to ensure Chicoine understood the impact of his plea.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 16 years and six months, minus time he spent in preventive detention since October 2020.

Read more: Suspect arrested after 2 children found dead in Wendake: Quebec police

The guilty plea puts an end to the legal proceedings and avoids a jury trial that was set to begin in January in Quebec City

The mother of the two boys, Émilie Arseneault, is suing the Quebec government for $2 million, alleging youth protection services failed to act despite her raising concerns about Chicoine three times before the killings.

Read more: Mom of slain Quebec boys seeking compensation over alleged youth protection failures

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press

