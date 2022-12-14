2nd person dies in wake of fatal weekend apartment fire in Penticton

A woman has died in the wake of a fatal fire that engulfed an apartment in the South Okanagan this past weekend.
The fire happened in Penticton on Saturday evening, around 10 p.m., along Lakeshore Drive.
Penticton RCMP said on Sunday that a man died because of the second-floor fire, while a woman was sent to hospital with smoke-inhalation injuries.
Both were seniors, and, on Wednesday, the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed that it was investigating two deaths associated with the fire.
The Coroners Service would not confirm if the woman died, saying it was unable to provide additional information as the investigation is ongoing.
Fire officials are still trying to determine a cause, but, at this point, the blaze is not considered suspicious.
