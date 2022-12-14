Menu

Canada

2nd person dies in wake of fatal weekend apartment fire in Penticton

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 3:59 pm
The aftermath of an apartment fire that happened in Penticton, B.C., on Dec. 10, 2022. View image in full screen
The aftermath of an apartment fire that happened in Penticton, B.C., on Dec. 10, 2022. Global News

A woman has died in the wake of a fatal fire that engulfed an apartment in the South Okanagan this past weekend.

The fire happened in Penticton on Saturday evening, around 10 p.m., along Lakeshore Drive.

Penticton RCMP said on Sunday that a man died because of the second-floor fire, while a woman was sent to hospital with smoke-inhalation injuries.

Read more: Elderly man dies in Penticton, B.C. apartment fire Saturday night

Both were seniors, and, on Wednesday, the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed that it was investigating two deaths associated with the fire.

The Coroners Service would not confirm if the woman died, saying it was unable to provide additional information as the investigation is ongoing.

Fire officials are still trying to determine a cause, but, at this point, the blaze is not considered suspicious.

